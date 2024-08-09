Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to be screened at Supreme Court

Filmmaker Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, produced by her ex-husband and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is set to be screened at the Supreme Court of India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian media, Kiran Rao’s sophomore directorial venture, the critically acclaimed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will be screened at the Supreme Court of India, on Friday, August 9.

According to details, the special screening is organized by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in order to raise awareness about gender equality among the judiciary and its staff.

In addition to Rao and Khan, the screening will be attended by all Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and registry members, while the makers will interact with the audience about the subject of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

“As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies, which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex,” read the official notice.

Also Read: Kiran Rao terms ‘Laapataa Ladies’ a ‘failure’ despite rave reviews

Notably, Rao’s comedy-drama ‘Laapataa Ladies’, starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan, first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, in September last year.

The title opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences when it was released theatrically on March 1, however, earned a meagre INR25 crores, over the entire Box Office run.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ premiered on streaming giant Netflix on April 26.