‘Laapataa Ladies’ makers react after film’s exit from Oscars 2025 race

The makers of the Bollywood film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ have opened up after the film failed to make it to the Oscars 2025.

While the film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, missed a spot in 10 categories at the Oscars 2025, another Indian film ‘Santosh,’ co-produced by the United Kingdom and its official entry this year, made it to the shortlist.

Meanwhile, live-action short ‘Anuja’ produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, has been shortlisted for an award at the 97th Oscars.

It is worth noting here that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars 2025.

Following the confirmation that the Bollywood film was out of the race for an award at the Oscars, the makers expressed their disappointment while viewing it as a step forward.

“Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed,” the producers said in a statement after ‘Laapataa Ladies’ exited the race for an award at the upcoming Oscars 2025.

“We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film,” the makers of the film added.

The ‘Laapataa Ladies’ makers called it an honour to be chosen as India’s official entry at the Oscars 2025.

“We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards. For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey,” they said.

Produced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ explores the lives of two young brides in rural India who are separated from their husbands.