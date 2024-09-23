Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ named as India’s official entry for Oscars

Filmmaker Kiran Rao’s sophomore directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been picked as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025.

As per the reports from Indian media, Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is India’s official entry for Oscars 2025, announced the Film Federation of India on Monday.

According to the details, the comedy-drama has been picked among 29 contenders, including Bollywood blockbuster ‘Animal’, National Award-winning Malayalam thriller ‘Aattam’ and Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi-led Tamil-language action thriller ‘Maharaja’, Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, as well as ‘Hanu-Man’, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar‘ and ‘Article 370’ were also in the running, but the 13-member selection committee unanimously decided on Rao’s film.

Notably, the comedy-drama starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan, follows a heartwarming yet empowering tale of two brides, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey after their weddings. It promotes the idea of gender equality in the rural areas of India along with the importance of women’s education and empowerment.

The title premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, in September last year, before it opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences upon theatrical release in March this year.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is now available to stream on Netflix.