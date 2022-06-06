Labourer dies in shock after getting electricity bill of Rs41,000

MURIDKE: A poor labourer passed away in shock after seeing his electricity bill of Rs41,000 against 82 units he consumed last month in Punjab’s Muridke, ARY News reported.

The inflation is touching sky-high after a recent increase in fuel, electricity and gas prices by the PML-N-led federal government.

As per details, a labourer named Maqsood, father of two children received a bill of Rs41,000 against 82 units, which proved fatal for him.

The family members of the deceased labourer said that Maqsood visited the WAPDA office for the correct of his bill, but he was allegedly asked nothing can be done and that the bill is fixed and he has to pay.

Failing to get his inflated electricity bill corrected, the labourer passed away in shock

The deceased family said Maqsood was living in a house of three maralas and was continuing the livelihood of his family by running a shop on a small scale.

The family of the deceased labourer has demanded of PM Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the matter.

