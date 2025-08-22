How to spot a fake Labubu

BEIJING: The Labubu character, created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, has transformed from a niche art project into a global collectible craze.

Its maker, Chinese toy giant Pop Mart, reported a near 400% surge in profits thanks to skyrocketing demand for Labubu dolls. But with fame comes forgery: high-quality counterfeits, mockingly dubbed “Lafufu,” are flooding the market.

Labubu’s success has bred a counterfeit industry that preys on eager collectors. By mastering these authenticity checks, you can protect your collection and enjoy the satisfaction of knowing your Labubus are the real deal.

For collectors, the challenge is clear—how do you tell a genuine Labubu from a convincing fake? Here’s a detailed guide.

Official Licensing

Authenticity begins at the source. Pop Mart has held an exclusive licensing agreement with Kasing Lung since 2019.

Any mention of other brands (e.g., Kakao Friends) is misinformation and a red flag.

Packaging Signs

Box Quality: Real Pop Mart blind boxes are high-quality, with a smooth matte finish and professional color tones. Fakes often look glossy, flimsy, or overly bright.

Holographic Seal: Authentic Pop Mart stickers have a subtle 3D shimmer, with crisp “POP MART” text. Fakes look flat or blurry.

QR Code Check: Scanning the official QR code should lead directly to Pop Mart’s anti-counterfeiting page. If it doesn’t, it’s fake.

Branding & Spelling: Watch for typos, crooked logos, or misspelled names like “POP MRT.”

The Doll Itself

Vinyl Dolls: Genuine Labubus feel smooth, matte, and firm. Fakes feel brittle, plasticky, or too soft.

Plush Dolls: Authentic plush has dense, soft fur with neat stitching and no loose threads.

Paint & Sculpting: Real Labubus have flawless paintwork and glossy, well-set eyes. Fakes often show smudges, uneven lines, or sloppy paint jobs.

Teeth Test: Every Labubu has exactly nine cleanly sculpted teeth. Counterfeits often get this wrong.

Foot Markings & UV Test: Many new figures feature a hidden UV silhouette on the foot. Also check for a crisp embossed “POP MART” logo and Kasing Lung’s name.

Safe Buying Practices

Buy directly from official Pop Mart stores or authorized resellers (e.g., Amazon).

Be cautious with third-party marketplaces and social media sellers without authentication guarantees.

Always review seller history and feedback.

Use the official Pop Mart app (iOS/Android) to verify authenticity if you already own a figure.