Ladi gang commander Khuda Bakhsh killed in DG Khan operation

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Punjab police on Saturday killed notorious Ladi gang commander Khuda Bakhsh alias Khudi in a search operation carried out against bandits in the Dera Ghazi Khan area, ARY News reported.

According to RPO Faisal Rana, the Khuda Bakhsh and his companions opened fire on police during the search operation carried out by law enforcement agencies in the limits of Kot Mubarak police station of DG Khan.

During an exchange of fire, Ladi gang commander Khuda Bakhsh and Majeed Jindo, the mastermind of the gang were killed, the RPO told the media.

Infamous Khuda Bukhsh had recently posted a video, in which the hands, ears and nose of a person were shown to be chopped off brutally by the notorious gangster.

The prime minister had ordered the provincial government, the police chief and the rangers top officials to take strict action against the Ladi Gang.

Back in May, the military troops, Punjab Rangers, the police and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had launched the massive operation in DG Khan against bandits.