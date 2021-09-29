Lady doctor killed for resisting robbery in Lahore

LAHORE: A lady doctor was shot dead on offering resistance during a robbery bid in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident took place in the limits of PS Defence block A. The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered.

Dr Khola reached Lahore’s DHA Phase 5 to meet her friend, where the incident took place. The lady doctor was intercepted by the two robbers, riding a motorbike, when she was leaving her friend’s house, the FIR read.

The robbers snatched the purse and mobile of the lady doctor and upon resistance, they opened fire on her, resulting in her death. Meanwhile, the robbers fled the scene.

Earlier on January 26, in a terrifying incident, the dacoits had surrounded a father and daughter on a motorcycle in Korangi’s Allahwala Town in Karachi and shot in the man’s leg over resistance.

A Karachi citizen, Tahir, was riding a motorcycle along with his daughter when the street criminals on a motorcycle surrounded them in Allahwala Town of Karachi’s Korangi.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News showed the criminals trying to stop the citizens’ motorcycle on the road to loot the valuables and later they shot fire at the man’s leg over resistance.