Lady Gaga delivers powerful show after on-stage fall — Watch now

Lady Gaga proved her superstar strength once again during a recent Mayhem Ball show in Las Vegas. The 39-year-old singer stumbled and fell while singing Vanish Into You, a track from her latest album Mayhem.

A camera crew member also appeared to trip at the same time, as seen in a video shared by a fan online.

Despite the fall, Lady Gaga quickly stood up and continued performing without missing a beat. Her fans nearby cheered her on, showing their support for the artist’s fast recovery.

The concert went on with a series of gothic-inspired set designs and dance routines, creating a strong theatrical atmosphere.

In another moment from the Las Vegas performances, Lady Gaga appeared on stage with no makeup while singing How Bad Do U Want Me.

She was seen backstage wiping her face and later appeared in a simple black outfit with a trench coat, cap, and sunglasses.

Fans praised her natural look and confidence as she ended the show with a quiet but powerful presence.

The Mayhem Ball marks Lady Gaga’s return to touring after her 2022 Chromatica Ball.

She explained that while she enjoys large stadium concerts, the Mayhem tour was designed to feel more personal and artistic.

She wanted fans to feel closer to the music and the message behind each performance.

Lady Gaga shared on Instagram that she had not planned to tour again this year after her shows in Singapore.

However, the love and excitement around Mayhem, which was released on March 7, encouraged her to take the tour further.

On May 3, Lady Gaga made history with the most-attended concert by a female artist. She performed in front of 2.5 million people at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, a major moment in her career.

Lady Gaga held her Las Vegas concerts on July 16, 18, and 19. She will continue the Mayhem Ball with more stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, London, and Milan.

The tour will end in Tokyo with shows on January 25, 26, 29, and 30.