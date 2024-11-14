Lady Gaga joins Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Oscar and Grammy winner Lady Gaga has joined the hit Netflix show ‘Wednesday,’ led by Hollywood star Jenna Ortega, in its upcoming season 2.

Details about her role have been kept under wraps for the upcoming season which is in the production stage in Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lady Gaga has become the latest to join the Netflix show for its upcoming season following actor Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor as series regulars and Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo in guest roles.

It is worth mentioning here that the Oscar-winning actress shares a connection with the show as a remix of her song “Bloody Mary” was played during Jenna Ortega’s season one viral dance scene.

Lady Gaga recently featured in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ and has also appeared in ‘A Star Is Born’ for which she won an Oscar for best original song and was nominated for best actress.

Netflix in May announced kickstarting production on ‘Wednesday’ season 2 and later dropped the first behind-the-scenes footage featuring Hollywood star Jenna Ortega.

The clip, shared on September 20, shows Ortega getting into character as the Addams Family daughter for season 2, described as being “bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”

The BTS clip also includes brief appearances from Hollywood actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez Addams, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, and executive producer Tim Burton.

Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the comedy fantasy’s season one is currently Netflix’s most popular English-language TV series to date as measured by views.