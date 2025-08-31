Lady Gaga to light up MTV VMAs stage again after five long years

American singer and actor Lady Gaga has officially been added to the 2025 MTV VMAs performance line-up, marking her first appearance at the awards show in five years.

Lady Gaga leads this year’s nominations with 12 nods, the highest of any artist, further cementing her as the central figure of the event.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will take place on 7 September, with Lady Gaga expected to perform live from New York, where she has a Mayhem Ball concert scheduled the same night.

Rather than appearing at the UBS Arena, Lady Gaga is likely to have her performance broadcast from Madison Square Garden, making it a major highlight of the ceremony.

Gaga’s last MTV VMAs performance came in 2020 when she shared the stage with Ariana Grande, winning both Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Rain on Me.

Her return in 2025 is set to be one of the most anticipated moments of the night, especially with her collaboration with Bruno Mars, who follows closely behind with 10 nominations.

This year’s VMAs will also see performances from Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin and Busta Rhymes, but Lady Gaga’s inclusion is viewed as the headline addition. For fans, Lady Gaga’s return promises another memorable VMA showcase, ensuring her status as one of the event’s defining stars.



Earlier, Lady Gaga proved her superstar strength once again during a recent Mayhem Ball show in Las Vegas. The 39-year-old singer stumbled and fell while singing Vanish Into You, a track from her latest album Mayhem.

A camera crew member also appeared to trip at the same time, as seen in a video shared by a fan online.

Despite the fall, Lady Gaga quickly stood up and continued performing without missing a beat. Her fans nearby cheered her on, showing their support for the artist’s fast recovery.

The concert went on with a series of gothic-inspired set designs and dance routines, creating a strong theatrical atmosphere.

In another moment from the Las Vegas performances, Lady Gaga appeared on stage with no makeup while singing How Bad Do U Want Me.

