VIDEO: Lady teacher looted outside house in Karachi

KARACHI: Street crimes on the rise in Karachi as in a recent incident, a lady teacher on Monday was looted outside her house in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where two robbers riding a motorcycle target a woman outside her house and try to snatch a gold chain from her neck.

In a video available with ARY News, a robber can be seen following the woman and as she rang the bell of the house, he ambushed her to get the gold chain.

Upon resistance, the woman was tortured by a dacoit and both managed to flee the scene after snatching the gold chain. The faces of the robbers can be seen clearly in the CCTV footage.

In the latest report of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in Karachi as many as 369 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while several others sustained wounds.

During the first nine months of 2021, 38,637 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 2,191 were recovered.

Read more: 369 killed, 38,637 motorbikes snatched in Karachi during Jan-Sep 2021: CPLC

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!