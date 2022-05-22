Lahore: Abducted girl recovered by police after LHC deadline

LAHORE: After the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) deadline, Punjab police successfully recovered the abducted teenage girl, 17, namely Isha Zulfiqar within a day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that the 17-year-old female student of Class 10, who had been abducted from Lahore’s Shadbagh area, was recovered by Punjab police from Arifwala tehsil of Pakpattan district.

The recovered girl was transported to Lahore to produce them before the LHC.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took notice of the abduction of a young girl from Lahore and directed the Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab to recover her by 6:00 pm today.

After the hearing resumed, the additional advocate general Jawad Yaqoob apprised the CJ LHC that the girl was recovered. The girl has met her father and Punjab police chief via video call.

The Father of the girl confirmed that she met her daughter and she conveyed thanks to the LHC chief justice.

The LHC CJ Justice Bhatti praised the steps of Inspector General (IG) Punjab and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to recover the abducted girl.

Following the recovery of the girl, the Punjab police chief directed DIG Investigation Lahore to launch an inquiry into the abduction case under his supervision. He also issued orders to provide maximum assistance to the student and her family to stay in contact.

The IG Punjab said that the abductors of the matric student will face strict action.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that ex-fiancee has abducted the matric student and the abductors immediately turned off their mobile phones after kidnapping her.

The Punjab police chief sought assistance of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to trace the abductors.

Kamyana said that more sections will be included in the abduction case after recording the testimony of the recovered girl. He added that other suspects will also be arrested soon.

Comments