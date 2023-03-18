Lahore admin confiscates container placed outside Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: The Lahore administration confiscated the 14 feet high container arranged for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, following the police operation at Zaman park, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After the police raided the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s residence, the administration authorities confiscated the 14 feet high container placed outside it.

The authorities placed the container on the road next to the Beijing Underpass.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers. Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police took part in the operation.

The police have closed the road leading to Zaman Park from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence. A Heavy number of personnel are deployed on the road leading to Zaman Park.

The police officials said that the search warrant was issued by an anti-terrorism court administrative judge and they arrived at Zaman Park with the search warrant.

