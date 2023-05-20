Lahore admin removes encroachments outside Zaman Park

LAHORE: The district administration of Lahore on Saturday night carried out an operation to remove encroachments outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials, heavy machinery and other of took part in the operation. Containers blocking roads around Zaman Park were removed with the help of cranes.

The operation was launched after Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered the removal of ‘encroachments’ outside Zaman Park – the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, as negotiations over a search operation ended ‘without any result’.

The caretaker chief minister issued the remarks after holding a meeting with the government team – a four-member delegation of Punjab police – that held negotiations with Imran Khan over a search of his house.

“As soon as encroachments inside Zaman Park are removed, we will call back the police deployed outside,” Mohsin Naqvi said, adding that the residents of the locality were already ‘enduring hardships’.

‘Suspects arrested’

Earlier, the Punjab Police claimed to have arrested six more ‘alleged terrorists’ attempting to flee from PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana said that six more “terrorists” were arrested fleeing ex-PM Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, taking the total arrests to 14.

According to CCPO four of the alleged “terrorists” were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore [Jinnah House].