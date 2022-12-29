Lahore admin unfreezes Ishaq Dar’s assets

LAHORE: The district administration of Lahore on Thursday unfrozen Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s assets, ARY News reported.

As per details, the assets which were frozen by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the assets beyond the means case were unfrozen by the district administration of Lahore.

The Lahore administration returned the property Hajveri House, 7-H, Gulberg-III to the finance minister Ishaq Dar and a letter has also been sent to the four banks to restore his Rs5.58 billion worth of accounts.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore issued a dispatch to the district administration to unfreeze Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar’s assets.

The NAB has issued the dispatch to the district administration and asked them to re-confirm it, to unfreeze the federal minister Ishaq Dar’s assets.

Read more: NAB GREEN SIGNALS UNFREEZING OF ISHAQ DAR’S ASSETS

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court ordered to freeze of Ishaq Dar’s assets after his continuous absence from the court proceedings in the case.

A reference against Ishaq Dra, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi was filed in 2017. During the trial of the case statements of 42 witnesses were recorded.

Ishaq Dar left the country in November 2017 on the pretext of seeking medical treatment in London.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court (AC) due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

Comments