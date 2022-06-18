Lahore airport: Bird hits plane but aircraft lands safely

KARACHI: A plane of a private airline suffered serious damage after a bird hit near Lahore airport on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The flight PF-143 with 120 passengers on board was coming from Karachi to Lahore when a bird hit struck it.

However, the pilot of the aircraft successfully landed at Lahore airport. Subsequently, the technical staff after examining the condition of the aircraft grounded it.

It may be noted on Saturday, three flights were cancelled due to bird hit cases at Lahore and Karachi airports.

On August 2, last year, a Karachi-bound plane had conceded a bird strike soon after taking off and thus made an emergency landing without suffering any loss to passengers.

The plane suffered mechanical and bodily damage, sources familiar with the incident had said.

