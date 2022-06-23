Lahore airport: More shooters deployed to take down birds

LAHORE: In order to control the flock of birds at the Lahore International airport, more shooters have been deployed to ensure safe take-off and landing of the planes, ARY News reported.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the quantity of birds usually increases in pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons and that’s why more shooters have been deployed at the runway of the airport.

There are 12 shooters in the morning and 10 in the afternoon shift who is responsible for ensuring the safe landing and take-off of the planes from the Lahore airport.

The CAA spokesperson further said that to get rid of the birds from the runway, initially, crackers are used and in case of failure, they are being shot as a last option.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore-bound aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped an accident on Thursday.

According to the national flag carrier, the PIA flight PK-258, coming from Sharjah to Lahore, suffered a bird strike during landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The spokesperson of a private airline said that the engine of a passenger plane was completely damaged due to bird strike. “The plane has been grounded,” he added.

