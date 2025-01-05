Dense fog disrupts Lahore airport flights schedule

LAHORE: Dense fog and low visibility around Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore have led to partial disruptions in flight operations, causing the cancellation of one flight while seven were delayed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Airblue flight PA 402 from Karachi has been cancelled while Airblue flight PA 417 from Dubai is experiencing a 12-hour delay.

Additionally, a foreign airline flight HH 7207 from Mashhad is delayed by three hours.

Moreover, Serene Air’s flight ER 524 from Karachi to Lahore is facing a one-hour delay, while Saudi flight SV 739 from Lahore to Jeddah is delayed by 10 hours. Airblue’s flight PA 410 from Lahore to Dubai is also experiencing a six-hour delay.

On the other hand, intense fog also engulfed the plains of Punjab resulting in the closure of several sections of the motorway.

Lahore is covered by fog, and the visibility limit in some areas is restricted to 100 meters.

Authorities in the province have shut down various sections of motorways owing to poor visibility. Motorway M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Kot Momin and M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, owing to thick fog, the Motorways Police said.

M-4 motorway section has been closed from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian and motorway M-5 from Multan to Uch Sharif owing to poor visibility caused by foggy conditions.

Moreover, the Lahore to Sialkot motorway, M-11, has also been closed.

Motorways Police have advised drivers to ensure the use of fog lights in vehicles during foggy conditions.

Apart from cold weather and foggy conditions, Lahore also had drizzling weather. The Met Office has forecast drizzle likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the city.