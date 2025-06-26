Lahore airport to remain closed on THESE dates ahead of monsoon

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore will be closed daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM between July 1 and September 15, 2025, ARY News reported.

As per details, the announcement was made to mitigate risks posed by increased bird activity during the monsoon season.

The decision, finalized in a recent meeting addressing the presence of birds around the airport’s runway, aims to enhance flight safety.

All domestic and international airlines have been instructed to adjust flight schedules accordingly, considering check-in availability, aircraft parking, and lounge capacity.

The CAA emphasized that airlines must align their schedules to ensure smooth operations and minimize disruptions for passengers during these restricted hours.

In latest update on Lahore weather today, the weather turned pleasant in the Punjab capital as rain continues to lash several areas of the city.

As per details, rain accompanied by strong wind turned the weather pleasant in the metropolis, as the mercury dropped, the masses breathed a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has instructed the district administrations to remain on high alert and ensure swift responses to any emergencies.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and municipal staff across the city to remain vigilant.

He emphasized that after the rain stops, LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company) teams must immediately carry out cleanup operations. Rainfall is being recorded at 16 key locations across Lahore, he added.

He also instructed the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of vehicles during office hours, and to keep emergency camps operational at all stormwater drainage points.

WASA has been directed to ensure all machinery, disposal stations, and backup systems remain fully functional, particularly in low-lying and main road areas to ensure timely drainage of rainwater.