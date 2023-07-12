Lahore: At least 10 members of a family dead in house fire

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, at least 10 members of the same family were dead when a house in Lahore caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a fire broke out in the house in Muhala Samian inside the Bhati Gate area due to short-circuit as a result 10 people including women and children burnt alive.

The fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

Earlier in January, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight cold weather but due to gas leakage the home exploded.