Three children dead, five injured in Lahore house fire

LAHORE: At least three children were dead and five other persons received burn injuries as fire erupted at a house in Lahore on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the tragic incident was reported in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu where a blaze killed three children while their parents and three other children were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the General Hospital. Rescue sources also informed that the fire erupted due to short-circuit.

Expressing his grief on the tragedic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned a report from the commissioner Lahore division and has ordered the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

Separately on December 28, at least six members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out in their house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu.

The sources relayed that the gas accumulated in the room where they were sleeping caused the fire.

