Lahore becomes Pakistan’s top most polluted city

Lahore, Punjab’s provincial capital, has topped the list of most polluted cities in Pakistan, according to the Air Quality Index.

According to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index, Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 241, placing the city at the top spot on the index of most polluted cities of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad and Karachi were ranked second and third most polluted cities respectively.

The standards set by the Air Quality Index categorises a city as “unhealthy” if the PM rating lies between 151 and 200. A rating between 201 and 300 falls under the category of “highly unhealthy” and anything above 301 falls under the “hazardous” category.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers a city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) on October 7 ordered the authorities concerned to impose a smog emergency in Punjab ahead of the winter season.

