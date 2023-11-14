Lahore becomes world’s most polluted city, AQI crosses 400 mark

LAHORE: Lahore became the most polluted city in the world after the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured 399 today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the live AQI index, Lahore ranks first in the world in terms of air pollution, with the current air quality in the Amir Town area recorded at 444 level.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful, and over 300 is Hazardous.

The AQI index report in its health recommendation, advised citizens of Lahore to avoid outdoor exercise, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season’s end, experts added.

Earlier to this, Widespread rain in Lahore has reduced the density of thick smog that had engulfed the provincial capital of Punjab for several days.

As per details, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 468, has now dropped to 119 after heavy rain in Lahore and its adjoining areas.

According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore was declared the most polluted city, but the rain has helped drastically reduce the issue.

With this downpour, the weather turned cold. Low-lying areas of the twin cities and other district of Punjab came under water following the rain. Electricity supply was disrupted, sending the rain-affected areas in darkness.