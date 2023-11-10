Heavy rain reduces smog intensity in Lahore

Widespread rain in Lahore has reduced the density of thick smog that had engulfed the provincial capital of Punjab for several days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 468, has now dropped to 119 after heavy rain in Lahore and its adjoining areas.

According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore was declared the most polluted city, but the rain has helped drastically reduce the issue.

With this downpour, the weather turned cold. Low-lying areas of the twin cities and other district of Punjab came under water following the rain. Electricity supply was disrupted, sending the rain-affected areas in darkness.

With this rain, people heaved a sigh of relief from a long dry spell, which was causing ailments like sore throat, dry cough, flue, etc.

In the wake of poor air quality, and toxic haze in the atmosphere, the Punjab imposed a smart lockdown in several districts of Punjab.

Health experts hope the showers will help improve air quality and cure airborne diseases.

According to MET Office, Lahore and adjoining areas will likely receive more rain with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

More showers with strong winds can improve the air quality in the area.