Lahore blast: CCTV footage shows powerful explosion in Anarkali Bazaar

LAHORE: ARY News acquired CCTV footage of the powerful bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar which showed the aftermath of the explosion.

CCTV cameras captured the moment of the terrifying bomb explosion that was said to be a time-controlled device on a motorcycle parked in Anarkali Bazaar.

It showed the scenes of chaos and confusion after the bomb blast when many shoppers including women were standing at the shops.

READ: BLAST ROCKS LAHORE’S ANARKALI AREA, TWO KILLED, 28 INJURED

Many wounded persons were seen calling for help, whereas, another footage showed the roof of a shop collapsed on people.

At least two persons including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials said that 10-kilogram explosive material was used in the explosion. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

