Lahore blast: PM urges world to act against India over terror sponsorship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the global community to mobilise international institutions against India for its role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a series of Tweets, PM Imran said: “Once again, planning and financing of Lahore terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. The global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behavior.”

The prime minister appreciated the diligence and speed of Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in unearthing the evidence regarding the Johar Town, Lahore blast.

He also commended the excellent coordination among all civil and military intelligence agencies.

“I instructed my team to brief the nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today. I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Dept in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & military intelligence agencies.”

This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. Global community must mobilise int institutions against this rogue behaviour — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

The premier further said that excellent coordination among civil and military intelligence agencies led to identifying the terrorists and their international linkages.

India’s RAW behind Lahore blast

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that India was behind the Johar Town blast in Lahore as Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani shared the findings of the investigations from suspects involved in the act.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.

“The mastermind of the Johar Town blast belongs to RAW,” the NSA said adding that India is involved in terrorist acts against the country.

He said that the day the Johar Town blast occurred, a simultaneous cyberattack took place at the investigation infrastructure of the country.

“Other than the call records, we have the data on bank account in India used by handlers to transfer money for the bomb blast,” he said adding that a third country was used to transfer money to the orchestrators of the blast.