Lahore college professor found guilty in female student harassment case

LAHORE: The committee set up for inquiry of sexual harassment of a female student at the hands of a male professor in MAO College has Friday said in the preliminary report that professor did indeed compelled the girl pupil to meet him for raising grades in exams, ARY News reported.

The male lecturer at MAO College sent inappropriate text messages to his female student and coerced her into meeting outside of the college using the temptation of giving her extra marks.

The college principal-led committee said in his report that the lecturer should be barred from being transferred to any female college as he poses a threat of harassment.

In any society, the teacher is supposed to be the role model, and thus such incidents are disappointing, the college principal said.

Lahore: College student accuses lecturer of sending indecent messages

Yesterday, a female student of Government M.A.O. College in Lahore made a complaint about receiving offensive messages from a lecturer that led to the launching of a probe against the educator.

A lecturer allegedly sent offensive messages on the cellphone of a female student in Lahore’s M.A.O. College in which he offered her to meet him alone somewhere outside the college for getting increased marks in the exams.

The student complained about receiving the message from a lecturer of the college’s psychology department via SMS.

Following the complaint, the college principal constituted a four-member probe committee and said that it was an immoral act to harass a female student.