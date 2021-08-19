Lahore cop relates how did he save TikToker from mob at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: A Dolphin Squad officer Zaman Qureshi – who saved female TikToker from the mob – narrated that how he reached Minar-e-Pakistan and saved a woman being harassed and attacked by people on eve of Independence Day, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Zaman Qureshi explained how he immediately went to the crime scene after being informed about the incident.

Dolphin police squad cop said that he along with his other on-duty police cops immediately arrived at Minar-e-Pakistan but it took them 30 minutes to reach the crime spot from the Minar-e-Pakistan entrance gate due to the rush of people.

“When I reached Minar-e-Pakistan, the woman was unconscious and her clothes were torn apart,” he recounted.

In what has been billed as an abhorrent act of violence against women, a huge crowd of men attacked and looted a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

Talking to an ARY News reporter yesterday, the victim woman narrated the terrible ordeal she had been through.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she recounted.

Read: LOOTED, THROWN INTO AIR: WOMAN NARRATES ORDEAL SHE HAD BEEN THROUGH AT MINAR-E-PAKISTAN

When the reporter asked her whether the police or security guards were present at the park at the time of the incident, the victim wasn’t sure about their presence. “Police may have come and ignored [her ordeal] or they may have not been able to notice it given a huge crowd of people present there”, she said.

Police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media and some suspects have been arrested in the case.