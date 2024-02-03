18.9 C
Lahore cop takes his own life after killing woman

LAHORE: A police officer shot dead a woman and later took his own life in Lahore’s Samanabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police reports, a police constable, named Asad, opened fire killing the woman on the spot before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities revealed that the victim’s husband resides abroad, while the police constable is unmarried, however, the investigation into the case has been initiated to uncover the reason behind the incident.

Earlier, Lahore police claimed to have shot dead two ‘dacoits’ in an alleged encounter in the city’s Shahdara area.

According to police, the ‘encounter’ took place in the Shahdara area of Lahore, when two people riding a motorbike opened fire at the police party after being asked to stop for a security check.

In retaliatory fire, two ‘dacoits’ named Saif and Shahid were shot dead. The dead were involved in dacoities, attempts to murder, and other heinous cases.

