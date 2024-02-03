Lahore cop takes his own life after killing woman

LAHORE: A police officer shot dead a woman and later took his own life in Lahore’s Samanabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police reports, a police constable, named Asad, opened fire killing the woman on the spot before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities revealed that the victim’s husband resides abroad, while the police constable is unmarried, however, the investigation into the case has been initiated to uncover the reason behind the incident.

