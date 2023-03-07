Lahore court bars police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Tuesday stopped Punjab police from arresting PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case pertaining to inciting violence and alleging state institutions’ involvement in a plot to assassinate Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Additional sessions judge Sarwar Wasir approved Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail till March 20 and stopped police from arresting him.

The court secured Fawad’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Read more: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leaders in judicial complex vandalism case

The FIR

The fresh FIR was lodged against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhry on the complaint of the sub-inspector Race Course police station under charges of issuing threats, blocking road, hate speech and others.

Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry addressed a press conference, in which the people were incited against the state institutions and the Kanal road was blocked, the FIR stated.

Fawad Chaudhry also accused the state institution of ‘plotting murder’.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan are facing numerous cases following the ouster of the government in April 2022.

Comments