Lahore court indicts suspects in Mubashir Khokhar murder case

LAHORE: A local court on Tuesday indicted two suspects in the Mubashir Khokhar murder case, reported ARY News.

Nazim and Munsif pleaded innocent before the court and denied the charges of murdering Mubashir Khokhar, the brother of Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar.

We have not killed Mubashir Khokhar, police booked us over alleged fake charges, the suspects said before the court.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until January 17 after summoning witnesses of the prosecution for the trial.

On August 6, Mubashir Khokhar, the brother of Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar, was killed at a wedding event when Nazim allegedly opened fire on him.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other political figures were present at the event when the incident took place.

Read more: MUBASHIR KHOKHAR MURDER PROBE TAKES NEW TURN AS SUSPECT’S MOTHER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

The case of the murder was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s nephew at Defence C police station. Nazim, the assistant, Umar Hayat and three other unidentified men were nominated in the case.

The investigation officer (IO) informed the judge that the probe into the case was now complete. Nazim confessed to the murder before the police, he added.

Earlier, the IO said the weapon used in the crime and a motorcycle have been seized from the suspects.

