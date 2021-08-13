Mubashir Khokhar murder probe takes new turn as suspect’s mother taken into custody

LAHORE: Police investigators have taken into custody the mother of the key suspect in the high-profile murder case of Mubashir Khokhar, brother of Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar, for investigation, ARY News reported, citing family sources.

The woman was taken into custody after a sum of around Rs10 million was reportedly found in her bank account, the sources having knowledge of the matter revealed.

The investigators also found funds to the tune of Rs15 million in an account owned by key suspect Nazim.

The suspect and his brother were employed by Mubashir. The sources said the police are investigating where did the suspect receive the huge money from and who was behind the murder of the Punjab minister’s brother.

Moreover, they said the suspect has been changing his statement on a daily basis since his arrest.

The brother of Asad was killed on Friday last at the marriage reception of his son when Nazim opened fire on Mubashir. Later, the suspect confessed to the murder after his arrest.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other political figures were present at the event when the incident took place.