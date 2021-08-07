Co-accused in Mubashir Khokhar murder case arrested

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Saturday claimed to have arrested Umar, the co-accused named in the murder case of Punjab’s MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother Mubashir Khokhar aka Goga.

The police said Umar along with the main accused Nazim went to attend the wedding ceremony of Khokhar’s son in Lahore on Friday. The co-accused kept on waiting outside the hall.

Umar was unaware of his nomination in the first information report (FIR) registered into the killing of the MPA’s brother.

Earlier, police had registered a case into the murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother, at the wedding ceremony of his son in Lahore.

Read more: Punjab MPA’s brother killed in firing at wedding

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s nephew at Defence C police station. Nazim, the assistant, Umar Hayat and three other unidentified men had been nominated in the case.

The wedding ceremony was underway when Nizam opened fire and shot dead Mubashir Khokhar, the first information report (FIR) read.

The post-mortem of Mubashir Khokhar’s dead body was carried out late Friday night. The cause of death was declared head injury. The dead body was later shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital.