Mubashir Khokhar murder: Inquiry initiated into security negligence

LAHORE: An inquiry has been launched into security negligence that resulted in the death of Mubashir Khokhar, brother of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar during a marriage ceremony in Lahore, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Khokhar aka Goga was shot dead, last week, in a wedding ceremony, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The inquiry has been launched by the CM Inspection Team, in which the SP operations Cantt, SP security, DSP, SHO Defence C-section police station have recorded their statements, said sources privy to the development.

The security staff of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, SSP VVIP protocol have also been summoned to record their statements before the inquiry committee.

The inquiry report will be presented to CM Buzdar after completion.

Earlier, police had registered a case into the murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother, at the wedding ceremony of his son in Lahore.

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s nephew at Defence C police station. Nazim, the assistant, Umar Hayat and three other unidentified men had been nominated in the case.