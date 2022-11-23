Lahore court indicts suspects in TikToker harassment case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday indicted the accused suspects in the TikToker Ayesha Akram harassment case at Minar-i-Pakistan, ARY News reported.

While hearing the TikToker Ayesha Akram harassment case, the court indicted the accused suspects including Rambo, Asad Azmat, Muhammad Bilal and others.

However, the suspects who were presented before the court denied the indictment.

At this, the court summoned witnesses and complainant Ayesha Akram on next hearing.

The case was registered by Lorry Adda police against 400 unidentified people for assaulting the complainant, molesting and stripping her.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court judge Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry granted bail to Rambo and three others in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case and directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to secure the bail.

A female TikToker Ayesha Akram was harassed by a crowd of people at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14.

Rambo, a friend of the victim, and his seven accomplices were arrested later after she alleged that his associate was the mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

