Rambo gets bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram blackmailing case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to prime suspect Amir Sohail aka Rambo in TikToker Ayesha Akram blackmailing and assault case, ARY News reported.

The LCH judge Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry granted bail to Rambo and three others in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case and directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to secure the bail.

The court granted bail to the accused after hearing detailed arguments of both parties.

Read more: TikToker Ayesha Akram approaches FIA against her immoral videos on social media

Earlier, TikToker Ayesha Akram had approached the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her immoral videos uploaded on social media allegedly by her associate, Rambo.

In an application submitted to FIA, the female TikToker has requested the cybercrime wing to take action against the 13-member gang allegedly involved in leaking her obscene videos.

In an important development into the case, police had allegedly recovered audiotapes involving a conversation between female TikToker Ayesha Akram and her associate, Rambo, in which the latter could be heard blackmailing the former.

The case

Female TikToker Ayesha Akram was harassed by a crowd of people at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14. Rambo, a friend of the victim, and his seven accomplices were arrested later after she alleged that his associate was the mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

