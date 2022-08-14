Lahore: Crackdown on underage drivers, 480 bikes seized

Lahore: The City Traffic Police on Sunday launched a crackdown on underage bike and car drivers, and seized 480 bikes, ARY News reported.

The City Traffic Police seized a total of 480 motorbikes in multiple police stations for overspeeding, one-wheeling and zig-zagging. Moreover, a total of 1862 drivers were issued challans for not driving responsibly.

According to details, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntqazir Mehdi has said that motorbikes are injured in 80 % of road accidents. Parents should behave responsibly towards their children and not their underage children ride bikes, he added.

He added that people can celebrate independence day without causing harm to anyone else. The seized bike would be released tomorrow, the CTO said.

Earlier, Punjab Police announced to take strict action against people causing disruption of peace, indulging in one-wheeling, or riding silencer-less bikes on Independence day.

According to details, the Deputy Inspector General of Operations ordered to take strict action against anyone causing disruption of peace on the 75th Independence Day of the country.

The DIG Operations said that harassment of women would not be tolerated. People should stay civilized, and respect women, while celebrating the independence day of the country.

