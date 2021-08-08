3 alleged terrorists killed in Lahore CTD’s intelligence-based operation

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has Sunday claimed to have shot down three alleged terrorists, planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, amid a shootout in an intelligence-based operation, ARY News reported.

The information-based coordinated raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD branch in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house, said the department’s spokesperson.

The three deceased terrorism suspects are Ehsan Ullah, Naimat Ullah and Abdul Salam and were shot dead during an operation conducted after a coordinated information and intelligence gathering, the department said.

More details on the operation and the associations of these alleged terrorists and their connections have yet to be divulged.

In a separate case yesterday from Sindh, a former leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Fatima Musafir alias Waderi, was gunned down in Karachi the last night.

Police said the firing incident took place in New Karachi’s Khamiso Goth. Unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at her near her residence and sped away.

She died on the spot. Her body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities. On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Fatima served as the president of the PPP’s PS-123 Woman Circle.