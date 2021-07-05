Customs seizes expired Indian made cosmetic items in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Customs in a successful action seized expired Indian-made cosmetic items worth Rs320 million in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Customs Intelligence team raided a warehouse located in Lahore’s Saggiyan and seized expired Indian-made cosmetic items worth Rs320m.

Director Customs Asad Rizvi said the Custom Intelligence team followed a truck coming from Faisalabad to reach the warehouse.

Rizvi said that the expired items have been seized and the case against the owner of the warehouse has been registered.

Last week, Pakistan Customs had conducted a raid on a fake hair color-producing factory in Lahore and seized Indian tags that were being used for packing.

A tip was received that a factory producing hair color is using Indian tags in Lahore’s area of Banjarwal. Getting the information, the Pakistan Customs Intelligence team raided the factory under the leadership of ADC Hassan Farid.

The team seized 200 cartons of hair color packed with the Indian Tag to earn illegally from the market. ADC Hassan Farid had said that the seized hair color was made with the hazardous chemical, while the machine used for packing has also been seized.