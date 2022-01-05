Lahore plunges into darkness as 100 LESCO feeders trip owing to showers

LAHORE: Large swathes of Lahore plunged into darkness after as many as 100 electricity supply feeders tripped due to intermittent rain pounding Punjab’s provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to details, the areas that reeled from power breakdown included Green Town, Township, Kot Lakhpat, Bandar Road, Ferozepur Road, Sabzar, Badami Bagh, Thokar Niaz Baig, Kanal Road, Shadman, Muslim Town, Mughalpura, Kot Khawaja Saeed and others

A spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) said the feeders tripped due to heavy precipitation.

He said LESCO staff would begin work to restore the power supply to the affected areas once the rain stops.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted that a strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and may persist till Sunday. Widespread intermittent rain with snow over the hills is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir Balochistan and Sindh.

