Lahore DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of Afnan

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of the underage driver, Afnan, the main accused in Lahore’s DHA accident case, ARY News reported.

The police produced the underage driver before judge Abher Gul Khan’s court after completing his judicial remand and seeking an extension.

The Investigation Officer (IO) argued before the court that the accused Afnan had to be present before the medical board for age determination and pleaded to extend the underage driver’s judicial remand.

The judge after hearing the argument from both sides approved the plea and extended the judicial remand of Afnan for two weeks.

Horrific accident

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached a roundabout, the car rammed into their vehicle.

The tragic incident also led the head of the family to traumatic stress when he saw his wife Rukhsana Bibi (45), son Husnain (25), daughter-in-law Ayesha (23), son-in-law Sajjad (30), four-month-old grandson Huzaifa, and granddaughter Anaya (4) in a pool of blood.

Car driver Afnan Shafqat, who was overpowered by the locals on the spot, appeared to be a teen and the police arrested and booked him soon after the incident.

Underage driver, Afnan Shafqat, who was involved in the deadly road accident in Phase-VII of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), has ‘intentionally’ rammed his car into the family, it was learned.

Afnan in his confessional statement said that he was driving his car at over 100 km/h. In the video statement, he admitted that he had been driving his car for one year despite his parents stopping him.