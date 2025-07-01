Earthquake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE: An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and other areas of Punjab province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25km away in the south north of Lahore and depth was 14 km.

Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no casualty was reported so far.

It is important to mention here that a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Musakhel district in Balochistan Pakistan early Sunday morning, according to the Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The tremors caused structural damage in the Rārāsham area, where initially two houses collapsed and five others were partially damaged and three individuals sustained injuries in the incident, local administration confirmed

Authorities from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that damage assessment is currently underway. Relief and response teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide assistance and evaluate the extent of the losses.

