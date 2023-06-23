33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
Lahore electricity shortfall surges 1000MW

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: The citizens of Lahore suffers major power outage, as the demand for electricity surpassed the production capacity of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), ARY News reported.

The power demand in Lahore has soared past 6,000 megawatts (MW) causing numerous feeders to trip throughout the city, while the Kot Lakhpat power station is operating its maximum capacity near 5,000 megawatts.

READ: Lahore reports surge in electricity demand due to scorching heat

Meanwhile, the efforts are underway to address the situation and restore power to the affected areas as swiftly as possible, with authorities working diligently to rectify the overloaded grid stations and ensure a stable supply of electricity to the affected communities.

Earlier this month, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has reported an increase in the demand of the electricity as temperature further rises in Lahore leading to the short fall up to 500 megawatts.

According to a LESCO spokesperson, the demand for electricity in Lahore Electric Supply Company region is 4600 megawatts. Meanwhile, the national grid is currently providing 4,100 megawatts of electricity to Lahore Electric Supply Company, leading to the short fall up to 500 megawatts.

However, different areas of Lahore are experiencing two-hour power outages, while the citizen of rural areas are facing three to four-hours load shedding.

Lahore Electric Supply Company spokesperson mentioned that load shedding is being implemented on line loss feeders. This measure aims to prioritize areas where electricity theft and technical losses are higher, ensuring a fair distribution of available power resources.

