Two brothers killed, another man injured in Lahore firing

LAHORE: Two brothers have been killed and one other sustained injuries in a fight between two sides in Shahdara neighbourhood of Lahore on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the two sides after a quarrel opened fire at each other, resulting in the death of two brothers and injuring a passer-by.

“They have been identified as Zeeshan and Masood,” they said adding that the bodies and injured have been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

The police have collected evidence for forensic analysis from the spot and had also launched a search for the suspects involved in the incident.

The DIG Operations took notice of the incident and directed SP City to take action against the suspects.

In October this year, a man and his maternal nephew were gunned down within a span of hours in Lahore in separate incidents of firing as police feared the two incidents are linked to one another and are committed allegedly by similar people.

According to police, a rickshaw driver identified as Fayaz was murdered in the Defence C area yesterday, and hours later his nephew, Qasim, was killed in a similar way.

“Both the killings are linked to each other,” the police said while expressing suspicion that the same man or group is allegedly behind the murders.

The paternal uncle of 23-year-old Qasim while detailing the incident said that his nephew received multiple calls on Monday night between 12 midnight to 2:00 am and later went out.

“When he did not return until the morning, the family got worried and tried to approach him multiple times on his phone but could not reach out,” he said adding that later police informed him that he was shot in the chest at around 3:00 am.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!