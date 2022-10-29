Lahore: Former PA Deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari arrested

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari from a private hospital, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker has been arrested by the ACE. Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested from a private hospital, his cousin Shabab Mazari told.

The defective PTI leader’s arrest was confirmed by his cousin Shabab Mazari. The former deputy speaker was visiting his grandfather at a hospital to inquire about his health when he was arrested, Shabab told.

Anti-corruption officials have told that Dost Muhammad Mazari has been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres of land grabbing case land-grabbing. They had to arrest Mazari because he did not present himself after two notices from the authority, they added.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was removed as PA deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He ruled in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the CM election.

The motion of no-confidence was submitted by the Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Basharat. The motion of no-confidence against the DS was passed by the house’s majority.

