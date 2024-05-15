Lahore: Former SP among 19 cops booked in torture case

LAHORE: Former Superintendent of Police (SP) among 19 other cops have been booked in a torture case on Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order, ARY News reported.

As per details, has ordered the registration of a case against 19 police officials, including

According to the FIR, Former Superintendent of Police (SP) Hafizur Rehman Bhutta and other police officials illegally occupied a house and tortured Sajjad Nadeem and his friend, who were taken to an unknown location.

A video of the torture was also sent to Hafizur Rehman Bhutta.

The case has been registered at the Defence C police station, and 12 unknown officials have also been nominated in the case for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, theft, and torture. The court has ordered the police to take action against the accused officials.

Earlier a separate incident, came to light exposing the questionable nature of a police encounter that took place on March 23 near Korangi Zaman Town area in Karachi.

As per the details, the elder brother of a deceased accused lodged a murder case against the police officials, alleging them of murdering his brother, Arbaaz.

On the local court’s directives, the case was registered against the Zaman Town Police Party involved in an alleged fake encounter.

As per the FIR, the younger brother, Arbaaz, went to the market before Iftar but he failed to return home. Upon investigation, his bike was discovered at the Zaman Town police station and he [Arbaaz] was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, alongside severe injuries to his nose, hands, feet, and shoulder.