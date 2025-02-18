Lahore gets 11 electric buses from China

Lahore has received 11 electric buses from China, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly public transport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to transport department officials, an additional 16 electric buses are expected to arrive in Lahore from Karachi within a few days.

In the first phase, a total of 27 electric buses will be introduced as part of a pilot project.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to inaugurate the electric bus service on February 19 (tomorrow).

The charging station for these electric buses will be located in Lahore’s Green Town area. Each bus has a seating capacity of 60 passengers, providing a modern and environmentally friendly commuting option for the city.

The transport company responsible for the project will hand over all buses to the Punjab Transport Department for operations.

Additionally, tenders have been issued for electric bus services in Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, indicating further expansion of the eco-friendly initiative across Punjab.

Last year, the Punjab government decided to acquire 300 electric buses for provincial capital Lahore.

This was stated by senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during a meeting headed by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review completion of Punjab chief minister’s 33 special projects.

In the meeting, Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was informed of plans to acquire 300 electric buses for Lahore.