Lahore girl says abductor tried to forcefully marry her

LAHORE: A young girl who was abducted in a broad daylight in Lahore and later recovered after notice from chief justice Lahore High Court (LHC) has blamed that she was tortured by her abductors after she refused to marry one of them, ARY NEWS reported.

The girl who was abducted by her ex-fiance said in a police statement that Abid took her to Pakpattan and tried to forcefully marry her. “I was tortured by him after refusing to marry him,” she said and further denied that she was raped during the abduction.

They took me to Kasur on Saturday, the day when she was abducted, and further shifted me to Pakpattan before a raid by Kasur police, she said in her statement to police and added that she was later abandoned at a bus stop at Arifwala.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) deadline, Punjab police successfully recovered the abducted teenage girl, 17, namely Isha Zulfiqar within a day.

Police said that the 17-year-old female student of Class 10, who had been abducted from Lahore’s Shadbagh area, was recovered by Punjab police from Arifwala tehsil of Pakpattan district.

The recovered girl was transported to Lahore to produce them before the LHC.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took notice of the abduction of a young girl from Lahore and directed the Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab to recover her by 6:00 pm today.

After the hearing resumed, the additional advocate general Jawad Yaqoob apprised the CJ LHC that the girl was recovered. The girl has met her father and Punjab police chief via video call.

The Father of the girl confirmed that she met her daughter and she conveyed thanks to the LHC chief justice.

The LHC CJ Justice Bhatti praised the steps of Inspector General (IG) Punjab and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to recover the abducted girl.

