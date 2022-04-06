Lahore girl shot dead over marriage refusal

LAHORE: A young man shot and injured himself after killing a female student over refusal to marry him in Punjab’s capital of Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, a young man killed a first-year student named Madiha Naz in Gujjarpura area of ​​Lahore for refusing to get married.

The police said Madiha Naz was often harassed by the killer named Bilal in the past.

According to the police, the victim was on her way home from Madiha Naz College. Meanwhile, the accused Bilal shot and killed her and also shot and injured himself.

Read more: HINDU GIRL SHOT DEAD OVER MARRIAGE REFUSAL IN ROHRI

The accused has been arrested in critical condition by the police, while forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot. Police officials further said that the body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Earlier in the month of March in Sindh’s Rohri, a young Hindu girl named Pooja Oad was shot dead in over marriage refusal.

According to ARY News, Pooja Oad, an 18-year-old girl belonging to the Hindu community, was shot dead in Rohri by a man named Wahid Bux Lashari over marriage refusal.

SHO Bashir Jagirani had said that the attacker Wahid Bux Lashari and his two accomplices stormed into the house of the Hindu girl and tried to kidnap her. Lashari opened fire on Pooja upon resistance and refusal to marry him.

Comments