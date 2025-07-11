Lahore Hafeez Centre fire extinguished

Firefighters have doused the Lahore Hafeez Centre fire within 20 minutes, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting rescue officials.

As per details, a major tragedy was narrowly avoided at Lahore’s well-known commercial hub, Hafeez Center, after a fire broke out due to a short circuit on Thursday.

The quick response prevented the situation from getting out of hand.

Traders and members of the business community of Lahore Hafeez Centre breathed a sigh of relief and expressed gratitude to the Punjab government and Rescue 1122 for stepping in just in the nick of time.

They said that if help hadn’t come so quickly, they would have suffered losses worth millions of rupees.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out suddenly due to a short circuit, but the Rescue 1122 team was quick on their feet and sprang into action.

Their timely intervention helped nip the problem in the bud.

Shopkeepers at Lahore Hafeez Center said the fire could have turned the entire market into ashes had it not been for the brave and rapid efforts of the rescue workers.

The incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety in commercial buildings, prompting authorities to crack down on negligence and push for stricter safety standards.